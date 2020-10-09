'Che Guevara' Is Remembered 53 Years After His Assassination

"El Che", as Latin American peoples fondly remember him, was murdered CIA-planned operation that was carried out in La Higuera, Bolivia, on October 9, 1967.

To commemorate the fifty-third anniversary of the Argentine-Cuban guerrilla leader Ernesto 'Che' Guevara's assassination in Bolivia, Cuba Thursday prepared the exhibition "Che photographer", which displays 277 images taken by him throughout his youth.

The images, which are exhibited in Santa Clara's art gallery, in Villa Clara province, seek to bring the legacy of the combatant closer to young Cubans.

"We rescued those photos where he is happy with his children and with the work undertaken in the first years of the Cuban Revolution," Che Guevara Study Center's researcher Daina Rodriguez explained.

The exhibition that shows Che as a lens artist was previously presented in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. This new selection includes unpublished photos of the Sierra Maestra's struggle against Fulgencio Batista's dictatorship (1952-1959).

"Che always carried a camera. We could verify it thanks to what he wrote in his diary and his comrades' testimonies. A photo that was taken in 1956, which we include in the exhibition, proves it," Rodriguez said.

"Che photographer" exhibition also includes images recovered from his trip to China and Russia in 1960, and the self-portraits in Tanzania and Bolivia in 1966. "We can chronologically see Che's journey through his own lens, starting with his travel by bicycle through several cities in Argentina when he was a teenager. Other images unveiled his motorcycle trip through Latin America with Alberto Granado," the researcher explained. The 277 images will also be exhibited in the provinces of Cienfuegos, Sancti Spiritus, Ciego de Avila, Camagüey, Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba, and Havana. "El Che", as Latin American peoples fondly remember him, was murdered in an operation planned by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) that was carried out in La Higuera, Bolivia, on October 9, 1967.