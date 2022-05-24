President Maduro Denounces Attacks on Energy Plants & Refinery

The Bolivarian leader explained that far-right groups and Colombian President Ivan Duque are behind this new wave of attacks on the Venezuelan strategic infrastructure.

On Monday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro denounced a new wave of terrorist attacks against oil refining facilities and hydroelectric complexes.

"The Paraguana refinery complex suffered a terrorist attack. On Saturday night the electrical system of the El Palito Refinery was also attacked," he said during a meeting with the leadership of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), cabinet members , governors and mayors.

"Recently, the Guri hydroelectric complex also received two attacks on its electrical and operational systems," Maduro said, calling on subnational authorities and the working class to remain on alert to prevent security problems.

The Bolivarian leader explained that far-right groups and Colombian President Ivan Duque are behind this new wave of attacks on the Venezuelan strategic infrastructure. Their purpose is to alter the country's economic and social life to generate political problems.

Alex Saab as Special Envoy accredited by the Venezuelan government had traveled to Iran in March and April 2020 to acquire much-needed gasoline that was in short supply in Venezuela after the illegal economic sanctions imposed by the US.@RepAOC @UN #AlexNoSeDoblega #Wordle333 pic.twitter.com/hdEDKaPNEH — SoyAitana (@AitanaCorcega) May 24, 2022

In response to those intentions, however, Oil Minister Tarek El Aissami and the workers are tightening security measures at the refining facilities.

Referring to the economic recovery that Venezuela is experiencing, Maduro stressed that it is happening despite the persistence of the U.S. sanctions.

"Who harmed Venezuela? U.S. imperialism and its allies," he said, regretting that this fact is covered up by many opponents.

"We have resisted against the sanctions and we are seeing a rebirth of Venezuela. The country will fully recover with everyone's effort," the Bolivarian leader concluded.