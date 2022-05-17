Venezuelan Government and Opposition Restart Talks

The president of Venezuela's National Assembly (unicameral parliament), Jorge Rodríguez, announced on Tuesday that he held a working meeting with the head of the opposition delegation, Gerardo Blyde, to resume the dialogue that took place in Mexico.

"In work meeting for future plans. In the rescue of the spirit of Mexico", expressed Rodríguez through his Twitter account.

Rodriguez accompanied the message with a photograph in which he appears shaking Blyde's hand.

En reunión de trabajo para planes de futuro. En el rescate del espíritu de México pic.twitter.com/F21CRp9jlm — Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) May 17, 2022

"In a work meeting for future plans. In the rescue of the spirit of Mexico"

This meeting takes place a few hours after the United States authorized companies from that country and Europe to start operations in Venezuela.

Previously, the Associated Press reported, based on anonymous sources, that the U.S. decided to take measures to alleviate some economic sanctions against Venezuela to encourage the resumption of negotiations between the Government and the opposition.

The Government of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition began negotiations in August 2021 in Mexico City.

These were interrupted after the Government decided to suspend its participation in October of that year, following the extradition of its diplomat Alex Saab from Cape Verde to the United States, even though he had been incorporated as a full member in the negotiations.

On repeated occasions, Maduro stated that the dialogue between his government and the opposition in Mexico was "hit" by the United States.

Before the suspension, both delegations signed a memorandum of understanding consisting of seven points, including political rights, electoral guarantees and electoral schedule, lifting of sanctions, respect for the rule of law, political and social coexistence, protection of the social economy and guarantees of implementation and follow-up.

Last March, a group of U.S. officials were in Caracas and met with President Maduro. After that, two detained Americans were released, one of the businessmen of PDVSA's (Petroleos de Venezuela) subsidiary in the United States, Citgo, arrested in 2017, and the other, a Cuban-Venezuelan accused of terrorism.

That meeting was the first rapprochement between Maduro and the United States after breaking off relations with the US government in 2019 to recognize the opposition candidate Juan Guauidó as "interim president."