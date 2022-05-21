Venezuelan Government Repatriates 264 Nationals From Peru

This Saturday, the Venezuelan Government confirmed the return of another new group of Venezuelan nationals who were in Peru, 264 in total, who arrived through the governmental program Plan Vuelta a la Patria (Return to the Homeland).

This new repatriation complies with the task entrusted by President Nicolás Maduro to strengthen the measures of attention and protection to the Venezuelan people.

The people departed from Jorge Chávez International Airport, located in Lima, Peru, in a flight of the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa).

According to a press release from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, this is the third flight registered from this South American nation in 2022.

As of this Saturday, a total of 29,073 Venezuelans have benefited from the Return to the Homeland Plan, coming from 21 countries through 167 flights and one maritime transfer, of which 1,347 have returned from Argentina, 7,285 from Brazil and 2,705 from Chile, among others.