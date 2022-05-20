Colombians in Venezuela to Struggle With Voting in Elections

Venezuela, a country where over five million Colombians live, is experiencing the Colombian elections to be held on May 29th with great enthusiasm.

Interviewed by Sputnik, veteran Colombian-Venezuelan alternative communicator Ramon Martinez denounced that voting is difficult for Colombians living in Venezuela, who have to go to border posts to exercise their right to vote.

The director of the Colarebo (Bolivarian Revolutionary Latin American Community) portal, Ramón Martínez, said in the interview that "at this moment we are living a historic situation. For the first time in 200 years, we are at the gates of a popular triumph."

Referring to the situation that Colombia is going through with protest demonstrations, strikes and mobilizations, Martinez said that "since 2021, when the social protest began, Colombians made a decision not to continue being subjugated by the traditional oligarchy. Definitely, the people decided to dissociate themselves from the black night of Uribism and make a vote for peace, for life and for a different Colombia."

The interview was held during a campaign committee activity of vice-presidential candidate Francia Márquez, the social fighter who will accompany Gustavo Petro in the candidacy of the Historic Left Pact, which brings together a group of leftist parties and social, Afro-descendant and indigenous movements from all over Colombia.

Gustavo Petro stands out as the candidate with the most intention to vote, according to polls.

Due to the rupture of political, commercial and diplomatic relations between Colombia and Venezuela, Colombians living in the neighboring country will not be able to vote from there, so the campaign seeks to bring the electoral process of May 29th closer to those Colombians resident in Venezuela.

"The government of [Iván] Duque argues that since there are no relations with Venezuela, the Venezuelan government does not guarantee the participation of Colombians living in the country. Then they arbitrarily transfer us to border posts, which is very complicated for the majority of Colombian citizens residing here," Martinez said, noting that Colombians living in Venezuela are being deprived of a constitutional right.