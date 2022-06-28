President Maduro Confirms Dialogue With US Delegation

The Bolivarian leader also confirmed that the Venezuelan oil industry is ready to increase its presence in the international oil market.

On Monday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro confirmed that a delegation from the United States government arrived in Caracas with the aim of continuing the bilateral dialogue that began in March.

This U.S. delegation is analyzing various issues with the president of the National Assembly (AN) Jorge Rodriguez, who is the head of the Venezuelan delegation in the dialogue process, Maduro said, adding that the bilateral talks are heading in the right direction, although there are still some steps to be taken in diplomatic terms.

"After the start of the Ukraine conflict in February, Washington sent a high-level delegation to Caracas," Alahed News recalled and pointed out that the White House said the talks focused on American "energy security" due to the spike in oil prices.

According to Bloomberg, U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela James Story would have returned to the South American country to participate in the ongoing bilateral talks, in which the parties would be addressing the issue of U.S. sanctions against Venezuela.

In Part III of this interview, Indorca workers tell us about the impact of the US-led sanctions against Venezuela, while explaining their strategies to overcome obstacles that worker-run factories face in a capitalist society. https://t.co/MgMHTPtmGq — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) June 27, 2022

On Monday, during the Group of Seven (G7) summit taking place in Germany, French President Emmanuel Macron called for reincorporating Iran and Venezuela into the oil market in order to overcome the global energy crisis.

Regarding this statement, Maduro said that Venezuela is already in the oil market despite the U.S. economic bullying against Venezuelan companies.

“We are still here with our work, our production and our results. The road is paved: we are ready to reincorporate you into the oil market”, he said.