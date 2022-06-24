Venezuela Praises Dickon Mitchell’s Win in Grenada Elections

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry on Friday congratulated the people of Grenada for the "successful" general elections held on Thursday and Dickon Mitchell for his election as prime minister of the island.

"We highlight the fruitful work of the electoral authorities and relevant institutions during the civic and democratic process; we congratulate the National Democratic Congress and the elected Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell, for the democratic victory achieved," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It also expressed its desire to maintain bilateral relations based on "respect, permanent communication and cooperation" through the Petrocaribe agreement, the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Grenada is part of ALBA, which has ten members (Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Cuba, Dominica, Nicaragua, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Venezuela, and two special guests: Haiti and Suriname).

Lawyer Dickon Mitchell, 44, has been elected the new Prime Minister of the island of Grenada, according to preliminary results on Friday, ousting veteran Keith Mitchell. The latter was seeking to revalidate the post.

Preliminary data from the Parliamentary Electoral Office give the hitherto opposition National Democratic Congress nine seats out of the 15 that make up the Parliament.

This party lost the last two general elections and was headed for the first time for yesterday's election by lawyer Dickon Mitchell, who promised to recover the government.

According to the electoral body, this grouping received 31,398 votes in Thursday's elections, ahead of the ruling New National Party, which obtained 28,959 and whose dreams of a historic third consecutive mandate are destroyed.

Some 60,587 people went to the polls out of the 87,506 eligible to vote.

