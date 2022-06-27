Tropical Wave Might Affect the Caribbean as a Cyclone

This system has a 70 percent chance of becoming a storm within 48 hours. If this happens, it would acquire the name of "Bonnie."

On Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned that a system located in the central tropical Atlantic may become a cyclone in the coming days and affect the Windward Islands and some parts of Venezuela.

A tropical wave has formed 900 miles east-southeast of the southern part of the Windward Islands, which include Grenada, Martinique, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago, among others.

This system has a 70 percent chance of becoming a storm within 48 hours. If this happens, it would acquire the name of Bonnie, according to the list prepared by the International Meteorological Organization for 2022.

The Atlantic hurricane season that began on June 1 will be more active than normal. So far, however, there has only been one named storm, Alex, which formed on June 5 near the Yucatan Peninsula with the remnants of Agatha, the first hurricane to form this year in the Pacific area. Alex caused rains in the Yucatan and western Cuba and southern Florida.

Invest #94L is organizing this morning! The NHC remains a 40/70 chance on the disturbance, with environmental conditions being favorable. The Windward Islands should take a note of this developing system. The next name is #Bonnie after #Alex. #tropics #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/ffqlLX60Rs — Typhoon Borough (@typhoon_tcx) June 26, 2022

Currently, the tropical wave is producing a large area of ​​showers and thunderstorms, and environmental conditions appear favorable for further development, the NHC warned.

According to its forecast, a tropical depression is likely to form over the next few days, before the system reaches the Windward Islands on Tuesday night or from Wednesday to Friday, as it moves west across the southern Caribbean Sea.

People in the Windward Islands and along the northeast coast of Venezuela should monitor the progress of this system and the NHC may issue a tropical storm watch or warning for parts of these areas today. Heavy rain is possible over the Windward Islands and the northeast coast of Venezuela Tuesday night and Wednesday.