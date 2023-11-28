President Maduro Calls to Vote in Essequibo Referendum

"My vote and your vote is for Venezuela, for peace, for dignity, and for respect for our homeland," the Bolivarian leader said.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reiterated the call to all citizens to vote in the referendum for the defense of Essequibo, scheduled for Sunday, December 3rd.

During the broadcast of his weekly TV program, the Bolivarian leader indicated that Venezuela has a commitment to history, urging everyone to go to the polls and fulfill "the oath to the homeland."

"My vote and your vote is for everyone. It is for Venezuela, for peace, for dignity, and for respect for our homeland," he said, emphasizing that exercising the right to vote means confronting illegal maneuvers to strip Venezuela of what rightfully belongs to it.

Maduro also urged the "All Venezuela" campaign command to deploy stronger actions throughout the country so that people know how to exercise their right to vote.

He highlighted the role played by the National Assembly in this process, leading to the historic convening of a referendum on the issue for the first time in the nation's history.

Venezuela has gone through 5 historical moments characterized by the territorial controversy over the Essequibo territory.

All Venezuelans, in national unity, are writing the 6th moment to recover what belongs to us.#SerVenezolanoEsSerEsequibo pic.twitter.com/ArS34KAEjT — @EmbaVEEgipto (@EmbaVEEgipto) November 27, 2023

"The National Assembly did what it had to do. It debated the issue, and, for the first time in Venezuela's history, a consultative referendum is called to decide a unique position on the Guayana Esequiba," the Bolivarian leader emphasized.

Earlier, Maduro participated in an event at the "El Libertador" Air Base, where he assured that "the hour of justice is approaching." Venezuelans, through the referendum, will have the opportunity to deliver justice and express their will.

He pointed out that the "Monroe Doctrine" has endorsed a history of looting sovereign nations since it was dictated by John Q. Adams and attributed to U.S. President James Monroe in 1823.

"It was with the Monroe Doctrine that they executed the plan to cut off an arm of Venezuela, trying to take away Essequibo. Currently, they use the Monroe Doctrine to continue with vassalage and plunder... And if we have had to resist unjust aggressions, threats, and seizures, the time for justice will come," he stressed.

"We have to confront the Monroe Doctrine because we are neither, nor will we ever be, a colony of anyone or slaves to the Americans. Independence or nothing!" Maduro declared, recalling that Venezuelans said "NO" to neoliberalism 31 years ago.