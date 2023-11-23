Regarding the issue of Essequibo, 58 percent of respondents stated that Venezuelans should remain strongly united in the struggle for such territory,

International Consulting Services (ICS) released a survey revealing that 63 percent of Venezuelans would vote in the upcoming presidential elections in favor of a candidate from the Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole, a progressive coalition led by President Nicolas Maduro.

According to the research carried out between November 2nd and 9th, 22 percent would vote for a candidate from the Unitary Platform, while 12 percent would choose other opposition candidates.

When citizens were asked how they defined themselves ideologically, 41 percent of those surveyed said they were followers of the late Commander Hugo Chavez, 30 percent of citizens did not reveal their preferences, and 18 percent said they supported the political opposition.

Additionally, 6 percent supported the option of "independent pro-Chavism," and 5 percent prefered the option "independent pro-opposition."

Venezuela and Guyana dispute over oil-rich region



The conflict between Venezuela and Guyana over the ownership of the 159,500 km² territory called Guyana-Essequibo has been going on for many years.



In the 19th century, Great Britain seized the province of Guyana-Essequibo from… pic.twitter.com/p1VkqbEbMG — Dēmiurgòs (@DemiurgosCaen) November 17, 2023

Regarding the issue of Essequibo, 58 percent of respondents stated that Venezuelans should remain strongly united in the struggle for such resource-rich territory, 33 percent chose "somewhat united," and 9.1 percent selected "not united at all."

Similarly, 55 percent believed that multinational oil companies and the United States "are behind the intention to take Essequibo away from Venezuelans."

For 35 percent of respondents, external actors have "little intention," and 11 percent think that the United States and its companies have "no intention" at all.

According to the survey, 71 percent of respondents are aware that a consultative referendum in defense of the Essequibo will take place on Dec. 3rd, while 29 percent were unaware.

Simultaneously, 60 percent stated they would participate in the referendum, 21 percent rejected attending the polls, and 19 percent are still undecided about their participation.