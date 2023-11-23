The Essequibo Referendum Will Make History: President Maduro

The Bolivarian leader pointed out that the defense of Essequibo creates nervousness in sectors sympathetic to U.S. imperialism.

On Wednesday, President Nicolas Maduro stated that December 3rd will set a precedent in the Venezuelan history, as a consultative referendum in defense of the Guayana Esequiba will take place.

During his meeting with cadets from the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), he emphasized that Venezuela recognizes the 1966 Geneva Agreement as the only suitable instrument to resolve the territorial dispute.

Maduro denounced ExxonMobil for being behind the conspiracy against the Bolivarian nation given that this multinational company pays the government of Guyana and Venezuelan opposition sectors to try to sabotage the referendum.

"A lot of money is flowing from ExxonMobil to buy far-right politicians," he said, adding that the defense of Essequibo creates nervousness in sectors sympathetic to U.S. imperialism.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, showed the political map of Gran Colombia from 1819, where the Essequibo River was within the limits of Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/cL5ex1wXfE — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 15, 2023

"There is nervousness in Guyana and in the North. Get very nervous because, come rain or shine, the referendum will take place on December 3rd," he stressed, reminding that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) lacks jurisdiction to address the issue.

"Venezuela is claiming its historical and legal rights over Essequibo, which was bequeathed to us by the our homeland's liberators," Maduro said, recalling that the Guyanese government refused to engage in dialogue with his administration at the beginning of the current conflict.

Regarding what happened with the Venezuelan soccer team on Tuesday in Lima, the Bolivarian leader expressed his rejection of the actions perpetrated by the Peruvian police against Venezuelan athletes.

"The Peruvian racist oligarchy has attacked our noble national soccer team. Venezuela raises its voice to protest xenophobia, violence, aggression against the Venezuelan team," Maduro said, also rejecting the mistreatment of Venezuelan migrants in Peru.