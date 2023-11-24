Exxon Seeks to Prevent Essequibo Referendum: President Maduro

"It is only up to our people to decide what will happen with the Venezuelan territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty, and peace,” the Bolivarian leader stressed.

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro denounced that ExxonMobil is promoting a media campaign to prevent the holding of the consultative referendum in defense of the Essequibo territory that is scheduled for December 3rd.

During a meeting of social movements held in the state of Miranda, he asserted that the U.S. oil company is executing a dirty media campaign.

"I want to alert the Venezuelan people that a dirty campaign has started, with a lot of money from ExxonMobil on social media, to try to prevent the referendum from taking place and to sabotage and confuse the people," Maduro said, recalling that the U.S. company keeps the people of Guyana in poverty.

"They don't get a drop of oil, and the people of Guyana are plunged into misery and neglect. The Southern Command owns the territory of Guyana. It governs, directs, and commands."

The upcoming referendum asking voters to back Venezuela's longstanding territorial claim over the Essequibo Strip has stirred up a lot of enthusiasm. Campesino movements, headlined by the recently formed, "Small Farmers Movement," are driving in a caravan to the border pic.twitter.com/fT1HZgwEvu — Venezuelanalysis (@venanalysis) November 24, 2023

To counter ExxonMobil's dirty campaign, the Bolivarian leader asked Venezuelans to spread the importance of the Essequibo referendum from door to door so as to ensure the participation of everyone.

Maduro emphasized that all of Venezuela is currently more united than ever and urged the Venezuelan people to be alert to the confusion attempts promoted by the far-right.

"We are on the right side of history. To the far-right politicians bought by ExxonMobil, the people must respond on Sunday, December 3rd, through peace and voting in favor of what is ours, the Essequibo."

Maduro asked social activists to address communities and explain in a simple way the national importance of defending the Essequibo.

"Let's raise awareness about our homeland and history... The campaign has to be pedagogical, unifying, educational, and integrative. Here, we are not voting for a political party but making a decision for the future of Venezuela."

“The Essequibo issue is a national issue. It is only up to our people to decide what will happen with the Venezuelan territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty, and peace,” Maduro stressed.