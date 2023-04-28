President Lula Demarcates Six Indigenous Territories

No new indigenous reserves were created during the administration of former President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022).

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed this Friday the demarcation of the first six indigenous territories since 2018.

"Today we demarcated six indigenous territories, an important step. Do not stop organizing and demanding. The government exists to serve the interests of the people," Lula said on social networks.

The President made the announcement on the occasion of the closing of the 19th edition of the "Terra Livre" (free land) camp, an annual meeting that gathered thousands of indigenous people from all over the country this week.

The six new demarcations approved (two located in the Amazon) are: TI Arara do Rio Amônia, TI Kariri-Xocó, TI Rio dos Índios, TI Tremembé da Barra do Mundaú, TI Uneiuxi and TI Avá-Canoeiro.

Hoje demarcamos 6 territórios indígenas, um passo importante. Não deixem de se organizar e cobrar. O governo existe para atender os interesses do povo. Tenho certeza que o povo indígena terá orgulho da ministra @GuajajaraSonia e da @JoeniaWapichana na Funai.



��: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/nWM2Oxlmlp — Lula (@LulaOficial) April 28, 2023

Today we demarcated 6 indigenous territories, an important step. Don't stop organizing and demanding. The government exists to serve the interests of the people. I am sure that the indigenous people will be proud of minister Sonia Guajajara and Joenia Wapichana at Funai.

"The struggle for the demarcation of indigenous peoples is a struggle for respect, rights and protection of our nature and our country. Let's go ahead," Lula said.

The leftist president said that this is a process that takes time, and "we are going to have to work hard so that we can demarcate as many indigenous lands as possible."

According to Lula, the maximum amount of demarcated lands is necessary "if we want to reach 2030 with zero deforestation in the Amazon, we are going to need you as protectors of the forests."

Lula decreed the resumption of the National Council of Indigenous Policy (CNPI) and the constitution of the Management Committee of the National Policy of Territorial and Environmental Management of Indigenous Lands (Pngati).

In addition, more than 2 464 000 dollars was given to the National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples (Funai) to recover the productive capacity of the Yanomami indigenous communities.

The latest census (2010) indicates that 800 000 indigenous people live in Brazil. Most of them live in reserves that occupy 13.75 percent of the national territory.