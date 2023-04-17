Russian FM Lavrov Arrives in Brazil to Start LATAM Tour

"For us, Latin America is a friendly region and one of the centers from which the multipolar world is emerging," Russian Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Brasilia to discuss with the Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira issues of their country's bilateral relations.

Their meeting will take place at Itamaraty Palace, where they will discuss issues related to trade, investment, science, technology, environment, energy, defense, culture, and education.

Besides addressing the perspectives of the Brazilian-Russian strategic association established over 20 years ago, Lavrov and Vieira will also analyze the Ukrainian conflict.

On this matter, Brazil defends "the immediate cessation of hostilities and the importance of combining diplomatic efforts that facilitate the reach of a negotiated peaceful solution,” as Itamaraty recalled.

I said for months now that there is a dedollarisation process supported at the highest level not just in Russia, China but also EU, India, BRICS. European Parliament passed a resolution 2 years ago (Mar. 25, 2021) on strengthening international role of the euro, avoid dollar. https://t.co/uNGdmbz2UL — ���� ��������Dan Popescu ������������ (@PopescuCo) April 17, 2023

"Brazil is the first leg of Lavrov's tour of several Latin American countries, which will run from April 17-21 and include Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba," Sputnik reported.

"Russia seeks to maintain a dynamic dialogue with Latin America so as to develop a constructive cooperation, free from any foreign imposition," she explained.