Brazilian Government Dismisses Nearly 90 GSI Officials

The interim head of Brazil's Institutional Security Cabinet (GSI), Ricardo Cappelli, on Thursday dismissed 87 officials for failing to act against the Jan. 8 rioters in Brasília.

"Continuing with the renewal of the cadre of GSI officials, I authorized the dismissal of another 58 officials. The measure will be published in the next edition of the Official Gazette of the Union," Cappelli said on social networks.

The day before, 29 other officials were dismissed, so the acting minister exonerated 87 GSI employees in the last 48 hours.

The agency's overhaul was ordered by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in connection with the January 8 coup attempt in Brasília against the three branches of government.

Dando prosseguimento à renovação do quadro de funcionários do GSI, autorizei a exoneração de mais 58 servidores. As dispensas serão publicadas na próxima edição do Diário Oficial da União. — Ricardo Cappelli (@RicardoCappelli) April 27, 2023

The dismissed employees lose their functions in the GSI and return to their original positions, generally in the Armed Forces. The agency has about 900 servants, mostly military.

The GSI is responsible for the security of the Presidency, especially the seat of government, the Planalto Palace.

Cappelli temporarily replaces Marcos Edson Gonçalves Dias as chief minister of the GSI. Gonçalves resigned after a video came to light in which he was seen in a passive attitude with Bolsonaro supporters invading the Presidential Palace.