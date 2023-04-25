Portugal, Brazil Sign MOU to Produce Military Aircraft

"...Today, with the signing of this memorandum of understanding, we take another important step in the continuous development of technologies related to the A-29 Super Tucano..."

On Monday, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between Brazilian aviation company Embraer and Portuguese defense aerospace companies, outlining their agreement to undertake production of military aircraft within the European region.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was executed in the presence of Antonio Costa, the Prime Minister of Portugal, and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the President of Brazil, who was undertaking an official four-day visit to Portugal.

"Today, with the signing of this memorandum of understanding, we take another important step in the continuous development of technologies related to the A-29 Super Tucano," said Joao Bosco Costa Junior, president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security.

It was stated that the technological advancements affiliated with the A-29 Super Tucano will be developed, and the revised model of the aircraft will be equipped with components to aptly fulfill the operational standards of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

I wonder will this be a new game changer.#bnnbreaking #supertucanoaircraft #brazil #portugal



Brazil and Portugal sign agreement to manufacture Super Tucano aircraft https://t.co/WNa1iv36Qz — Douglas RPI (@RaspberryWorks1) April 25, 2023

Several Portuguese companies have entered into a memorandum agreement with Embraer, including the Center for Engineering and Product Development (CEiiA), Empordef Information Technologies (ETI), GMV, and OGMA (General Workshops of Aeronautical Material).

Embraer holds a significant position among aircraft manufacturers globally.

Furthermore, the company offers a comprehensive spectrum of integrated solutions and applications, including a Command and Control Center (C4I), radar systems, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, as well as space systems, in addition to the A-29 Super Tucano and the KC-390.