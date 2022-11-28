President Castillo Travels to Peru-Chile Meeting in Santiago

The Binational Cabinet is a tool to promote the most important and current issues of cooperation in border areas.

On Monday, President Pedro Castillo will arrive in Santiago City to participate in the 4th Binational Presidential and Ministerial Meeting between Peru and Chile, which will address regional integration issues over the next two days.

"The Peru-Chile Binational Cabinet is the highest-level political-diplomatic body and a tool to promote the most important and topical cooperation issues, for the benefit of the populations of both nations, especially in the border areas," the Peruvian Presidency said.

The Peruvian leader traveled accompanied by the ministers of Labor, Culture, Health, Defense, Interior, Production, Trade and Tourism, Economy, Environment, and Energy and Mines. During his stay, Castillo will also sign agreements with the Peru-Chile Business Council.

During his visit to Chile, the 7th Meeting of the Permanent Committee for Consultation and Political Coordination (2+2 Mechanism) will also be held, in which the ministers of foreign affairs and defense will meet to promote "the promotion of relations of trust, the development of the shared agenda and the strengthening of links between armed institutions."

During the binational meeting, the authorities are expected to approve the Santiago II Action Plan, which will include commitments related to culture, security, defense, foreign trade, investment, tourism, scientific cooperation, sustainable development, energy, mining, infrastructure, and border territorial development.

On Nov. 17, the Peruvian Congress approved Castillo's trip to Chile with 77 votes in favor and 35 against. In that same session, however, the lawmakers denied Castillo authorization to travel to the Pacific Alliance Summit in Mexico.

Due to Castillo's absence, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador suspended the presidential summit in his country and proposed to hold it in Lima (Peru) in December.