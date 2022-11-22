Mexico Suspends the Summit of the Pacific Alliance

"We are exploring the possibility of holding an event in Peru," Mexican President Lopez Obrador said.

On Tuesday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) confirmed the suspension of the Pacific Alliance summit scheduled for this Friday due to the refusal of the Peruvian Congress to allow President Pedro Castillo to attend.

Given that Peru will not be able to assume the Pacific Alliance temporary presidency in Mexico, "we are exploring the possibility of holding an event in Peru," AMLO said.

Despite the suspension of the summit, Lopez Obrador confirmed that Presidents Gabriel Boric (Chile) and Gustavo Petro (Colombia) will arrive in Mexico this week.

AMLO also awaits the arrival of President Guillermo Lasso from Ecuador, a country seeking to join the Pacific Alliance, which is a trade bloc currently made up of Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Mexico.

EN VIVO| Presidente Castillo tras declaraciones de López Obrador: “No habría ningún problema que la cumbre de la Alianza del Pacífico se realice en el Perú. Bienvenidos todos. Todos somos hermanos”. pic.twitter.com/Tln02lzvjn — TVPerú Noticias (@noticias_tvperu) November 22, 2022

The tweet reads,"'There will be no problem with the Pacific Alliance summit being held in Peru. Welcome everyone. We are all brothers,' President Castillo said after Lopez Obrador's remarks."

Lopez Obrador, who has previously denounced that there is "racism" behind the attempts of the Peruvian Congress to impeach Castillo, will consult with the other partners on the possibility of holding the summit in Peru in December.

Formed 10 years ago, the Pacific Alliance is the eighth economic power and the eighth exporting power worldwide. Together, its countries represent 41 percent of Latin America's gross domestic product (GDP) and attract 38 percent of foreign direct investment.

The Mexican summit had raised expectations for being the first time that the four member countries of the Pacific Alliance are led by leftists presidents. In addition, AMLO had invited Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and Brazil's President-elect Lula da Silva.