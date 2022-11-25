New President of Peru’s Council of Ministers Appointed

The President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, swore in congresswoman Betssy Chávez as the new President of the Council of Ministers this Friday in a ceremony held at the Government Palace.

The new Council of Ministers President, replacing Aníbal Torres, is the fifth since Castillo took office in 2021. She is a former Minister of Culture and former Minister of Labor and Employment Promotion.

Aníbal Torres' resignation was accepted the day before. "I deeply appreciate the trust of Dr. Aníbal Torres for his services to the country and his hard work in defense of democracy and institutionality. Aníbal, you are an example of struggle and grit, an essential basis for the country's great reforms," said the President via Twitter.

On the other hand, the Presidency of Peru announced today the "swearing in of Betssy Chávez Chino, as head of the Council of Ministers."

"With this appointment, the government reaffirms compliance with the General Government Policy 2021-2026," the Presidency of Peru added.

Chávez, 33, has a law degree from the Tacna National University and a master's degree in Constitutional Law from the José Carlos Mariátegui University.

The new head of the Council of Ministers was also elected congresswoman of the Republic in the ranks of the Free Peru party for the period 2021 - 2026. She is currently a member of the Democratic Peru party.