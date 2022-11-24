Peru: Health Alert for h5n1 Virus in Wild Birds

Peruvian authorities have declared a health alert in the country for 180 days due to highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza identified in some wild birds.

The measure came from the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (MIDAGRI), through the National Agricultural Health Service (SENASA) to prevent the spread of H5N1 avian influenza in backyard and commercial farms in the country.

Positive cases of H5N1 avian influenza have been confirmed in wild birds (pelicans) in the northern regions of Piura and Lambayeque, and also in the capital, Lima.

MIDAGRI informed through its official Twitter account that "the health alert issued by SENASA does not affect poultry. However, avoid contact with wild birds that may be infected."

According to the Ministry, "there are no reports of this disease in backyard poultry or commercial farms, so it does not represent a risk for the consumption of meat and eggs from domestic poultry."

La alerta sanitaria dictada por @Senasa_Peru no afecta a las aves de corral. Sin embargo, evita tener contacto con aves silvestres que puedan estar contagiadas.

Epidemiological surveillance will be stepped up by the corresponding authorities for the early detection of the disease in domestic and wild birds as part of the health alert.

Poultry health committees will also be activated, in addition to strengthening the awareness and training of the population, teaching the characteristics of the disease and achieving its recognition and immediate notification to SENASA.

Poultry producers, both backyard poultry, fighting cocks and commercial farms, will be urged to intensify biosecurity measures and report any signs of disease in poultry to the authorities in a timely manner.

"Avian influenza is a disease that has no cure or treatment" said MIDAGRI which added that "the presence of the disease in the country is still under study by SENASA; however, the first hypothesis focuses on the movement of migratory wild birds, which are usually carriers of the Influenza virus."

The Ministry warned villagers not to handle wild birds and to report the presence of dead or sick birds to the relevant authorities.