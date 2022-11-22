Peru Says It Is “Ready” To Receive Pacific Alliance Countries

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo addressed the members of the Pacific Alliance: "(...) we are ready to welcome you."

The Pacific Alliance summit, which was to be held in Mexico City on November 24-25, has been suspended by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as the Peruvian Congress prevents Castillo from traveling to Mexico.

The President of Peru said via Twitter, "For Peru, assuming the pro tempore presidency of the Pacific Alliance is not only a challenge but a commitment to promote the advancement of peoples, which will help the country in its growth for the benefit of all. To the members of this space, we are ready to welcome you."

Likewise, Castillo thanked the "solidarity and support of the brother president of Mexico, by putting the common interest of our peoples above any political irresponsibility that a certain sector provoked by impeding my trip to his generous country."

Earlier Tuesday, AMLO announced the suspension of the meeting because the Peruvian Congress rejected, by a majority vote, President Castillo's permission to leave the country for the trip to Mexico City. "The Pacific Alliance meeting was suspended because the president of Peru was not allowed to attend, and he is the president."

We welcome the gesture of the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to postpone the Presidential Summit of the Pacific Alliance scheduled for this Friday so that President Pedro Castillo can receive the PPT with the participation of all Heads of State of the bloc.

The Mexican president announced that "we are exploring the possibility of holding an event in Peru," noting that consultations will take place with the other members of the regional integration initiative so that the meeting can be held in the first week of December in Peru.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernández and Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who were invited to the event, canceled their trip to Mexico, AMLO said. Ecuador's Guillermo Lasso, Costa Rica's Rodrigo Chaves and Honduras' Xiomara Castro are expected to visit the Aztec country.

Alliance members Chile's Gabriel Boric and Colombia's Gustavo Petro will arrive in Mexico this week. The ten-year-old Pacific Alliance is composed of Chile-Colombia-Mexico-Peru and focuses on economic integration and free trade.