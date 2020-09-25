Pope Francis Demands To Reduce Sanctions Against Countries

He pointed out that the current global crisis may be a real opportunity to reduce the wealth gap by transforming mainstream economic models and lifestyles.

In his address to the United Nations on Friday, Pope Francis asked that international sanctions against certain countries be eliminated since they prevent their "governments from offering adequate support to their populations."

In making this request, however, the chief The Vatican State did not make further specifications, although it lamented the "erosion of multilateralism" that prevails in the contemporary international order.

The Supreme Pontiff called on the United Nations to aim at tackling the rapidly increasing inequality between "the very rich and the permanently poor."

Francisco considered that the pandemic-induced global crisis may be a real opportunity to reduce the wealth gap by transforming mainstream economic models and lifestyles.

"The pandemic has highlighted the urgent need to promote public health and to realize the right to basic medical care," he said, calling on the international community to guarantee "access to COVID-19 vaccines and essential technologies."

Important upcoming online event on the role of US sanctions in the context of Latin America's response to COVID-19- with speakers from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua discussing why this agenda must be opposed now more than ever.

Information/registration: https://t.co/5HEh8rr9Xo — VSC (@VenSolidarity) September 25, 2020

In this context, however, the Pope recognized that the pandemic can also induce selfish and elitist behaviors, which will affect even more the poorest.

Among them are migrants and refugees who are marginalized, "intercepted at sea, and forcibly sent to detention camps where they face torture and abuse," he explained.

Speaking about international agreements to protect people who migrate, Pope Francis stressed that they are "great promises" that lack political support because many States "shirk their responsibilities."

Finally, he called on countries to use the United Nations system "to transform the challenge we face into an opportunity to build together the future we want."