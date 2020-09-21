US Sanctions Venezuela's President & Iran's Defense Ministry

Iran has been helping Venezuela to tackle the economic crisis prompted by previous U.S. sanctions.

The United States Monday announced sanctions against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Iran's Defense Ministry over United Nations (UN) arms embargo on the Persian country.

"Venezuela's previous president Maduro will face new sanctions for defying the UN embargo imposed on Iran," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed with cynicism.

“For nearly two years, corrupt officials in Tehran had worked with the illegitimate regime in Venezuela to flout the UN arms embargo,” he added.

The U.S. decision came two days after Pompeo assured unilaterally that the UN sanctions against the Persian country were back in force. It was allegedly taken under UN authority, but this is widely contested.

16/16 The October surprise to turn the US elections around is in full swing. It is Trump's criminal plan against Iran, Venezuela, the UN and world peace.



We must all be alert for the aggressions planned for the coming days! pic.twitter.com/P4wQW5gtmY — Samuel Moncada (@SMoncada_eng) September 21, 2020

Washington argues it is enforcing a UN arms embargo that Iran violated. But the legal argument has been rejected virtually by all nations on the UN Security Council, including U.S. allies.

To enforce the embargo, President Donald Trump's administration is using a UN resolution that issued a nuclear accord with Iran in 2015. But the U.S. pulled out of it in 2018.

Iran has been helping Venezuela to surpass the crisis the country is facing due to previous U.S. unilateral sanctions. Trump is seeking to cut off access to equipment and buyers for the Latin American country's oil.

By 2020, Iran's five ships carrying fuel and chemicals arrived at Venezuelan shores after the signing of a trade agreement between both countries.