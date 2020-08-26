US Sanctions 24 Companies for Building Islands in the South Sea

Sanctioned companies will have restrictions to export and import certain U.S. products

President Donald Trump’s administration Wednesday announced sanctions on 24 Chinese state-owned companies for allegedly helping the Chinese Army build islands in the South Sea.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explained that China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and other firms were added to the U.S. Department of Commerce's "Entity List"

This decision will prevent those Chinese companies from acquiring certain U.S. products deemed "sensitive". Authorities also explained that inclusion in the list implies restrictions on exports, re-exports, and transfer of certain US products to those sanctioned.

Pompeo argued that Beijing has used state-owned companies since 2013 to dredge and reclaim over 3,000 acres in dispute in the South China Sea, "destabilizing the region, trampling on the sovereign rights of its neighbors, and causing incalculable environmental devastation."

Currently, the CCCC has an important international presence and is involved in construction projects in countries such as Panama, Mexico, or Kenya. The sanctioned Chinese executives and officials, whose names have not yet been released, may not enter the United States.

In recent months, the Trump administration has imposed sanctions on dozens of Chinese companies accusing them of attacking the U.S. national security on technological issues or for alleged human rights violations against Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

Recently, the Department of Commerce listed 38 subsidiaries of Huawei, a company that has been accused of espionage by Washington.