Pompeo Declares UN Sanctions on Iran Are Back in Force

The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Saturday announced unilaterally that United Nations (UN) sanctions against Iran are back in effect, as he promised to punish those countries who don't comply with them.

"The U.S. is prepared to impose consequences to those UN member states that fail to implement the sanctions," Pompeo said.

According to him, the measures "will be back into effect" as of Sunday, 20h00 pm Washington time.

The U.S. decided unilaterally to resume sanctions against Iran, due to "the Persian country's non-compliance with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," Pompeo assured.

The Security Council "failed to extend the UN arms embargo against Iran, which had been in place for 13 years," the Secretary of State added.

On Monday, the Trump administration will issue an executive order explaining how it will implement the UN sanctions. The U.S. Treasury Department will also explain which foreign individuals and companies will be penalized. Most members of the UN Security Council, including other permanent members such as Russia, China, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (U.K.), see the US movement as illegal. In July 2015, the U.S., U.K., China, France, and Germany signed the so-called Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCP), which imposed several constraints on Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, Washington broke the pact and activated several sanctions against Iran because the country was "continuing to develop nuclear weapons."