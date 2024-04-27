Police Evict Protesters at Boston's Northeastern University

Police evicted a propalestine camp at Northeastern University in Boston on Saturday and detained a hundred people who had been protesting there since Thursday.

The police raid was deployed at approximately 6:00 am and, according to local media, an hour later they accessed the tents to take out one by one the demostrators, some of whom were arrested. Soon after, those who could identify with his student card were released. The rest, a total of 102 individuals, are charged by the Massachusetts State Police with breaking and entering and disorderly conduct.

The tension over university protests against the Israeli genocide in Gaza, which has spread throughout the United States in recent days, was evidenced by the fact that the Northeastern Police, Boston police officers and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department were involved in this device.

Students at Northeastern University in Boston block police vans from leaving the premises with arrested students after trying to break up the Gaza solidarity encampment. pic.twitter.com/M2anZGiRGW — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) April 27, 2024

Meanwhile, Renata Nyul, vice president of the communication department at Northeastern University, said there were "undercover" members who were not enrolled in the university and that "violent anti-Semitic insults were used."

The main student organization behind the protest, Huskies for a Free Palestine (HFP), called the administration’s statements "false narratives," and accused the administration of implying that the phrase was spoken by pro-government protestersand use it as a justification to arrest more than 100 teachers, workers and students of the institution.

After the intense protests started this week at Columbia University (New York), other pro-Palestinian camps have spread to different universities in Boston, such as Tuft University, and in Cambridge, such as the prestigious Harvard, where the administration has taken no action against the demonstrators.

Several dozen campsites in universities across the country continue to demand a definitive ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and for the US government to stop economic and military aid to Israel.