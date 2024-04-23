Palestine: 200 Days of Gunpowder Blood and Tears

Today, 200 days of genocide against the Palestinian people, Israel has not stopped its aggression and entertainments, far from reaching a ceasefire agreement and ordering a withdrawal from the occupied territories, the Zionist troops are leading an offensive that has wiped out all in its path.

Hospitals, houses, buildings or educational centers, no place is safe in Gaza. The Israeli air force does not cease its bombardment of civilian villages such as the attacks on the cities of Al-Zawaida, Deir Al-Balah and Al-Nuseirat.

The collapsed health centers, today, are only mass graves, as in Khan Younis, where dozens of bodies buried in mass graves are extracted daily by the civil defence.

Thus, UNRWA recounted the chilling findings at the hospital-cemetery, "some of the bodies had their hands tied, which clearly indicates serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and this should be subject to further investigation".

Palestinian civil defence teams continue to recover bodies of Palestinians believed to have been buried by Israeli forces in mass graves in the courtyard of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Middle East Eye reports.

The women and children of Gaza, too, are not safe, many of the martyrs of the abandoned Khan Yunis hospital women and infants.

"Every ten minutes a child is killed or injured. They are protected under the laws of war, but they are the ones who are paying the highest price in this war," said UNRWA High Commissioner Volker Türk.

Others affected are the heroes and heroines of the press and NGOs in the territory. Volker Türk was horrified by the "unprecedented" number of reporters killed and detained in Palestine.

“Every 10 minutes a child is killed or wounded. I'll let you calculate how many children must've been killed or wounded since this briefing began."



During a press briefing, Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, deplored the harrowing… pic.twitter.com/WOhINBFe5N — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) April 23, 2024

Nor is the health crisis a simple issue, after two hundred days of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian population faces an ever-increasing risk of famine. In addition to the deaths, the Gazati Ministry of Health currently has 77,143 injured people who do not have access to medical facilities to be treated.

On the other hand, in the West Bank, Israeli settlers have not stopped causing physical and moral damage to residents, nor have they stopped in the repudiation of their properties and religious symbols, as have been the attacks on Muslim places by ultra-JewsOrthodox, who celebrate the Passover.

Like the settlers, the occupying forces are continuously harassing West Bank civilians, an example of this today, in Hebron, where Zionist forces used live ammunition, pepper spray and brute force against the residents of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, where 3 civilians were injured and others were affected by the toxic gases released.

Israeli forces have injured two women and a teenager by opening fire on their vehicle in Halhul, north of Hebron, West Bank, according to the Red Crescent.

Regarding official figures, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that the Israeli army committed three massacres in Gaza during the last 24 hours, killing 32 Palestinians while 59 were injured.

While, the number of victims of the aggression amounted to 34,183 dead and 77,143 injured, the entity specified Health.