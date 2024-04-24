Protesters Protest for Palestine in Front of Senator’s House

Hundreds of protesters gathered around the home of US Senate leader Chuck Schumer in Brooklyn, New York. The crowd asked the politician to stop Washington’s aid to Israel.
According to local media, the demonstrators chanted slogans in favor of Palestine, called for an end to the military pacts with Tel Aviv and demanded an immediate release of the students and professors detained during the protests in different American universities.
Several arrests were reported in front of the politician’s house. Videos of police officers repressing demonstrators are already circulating on the Internet.
This past day, new mass arrests have been reported against more anti-Israel protesters on university campuses and schools. Different schools have already decreed virtual classes to drive students away from protest centers.
While the students arrested in the university protests are being applied measures of expulsion from the houses of high studies.
Throughout the country, humanitarian and propalestine groups have manifested themselves in public areas, even government figures have questioned the United States' unqualified alliance with Israel.