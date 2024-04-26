University Students Protest in Australia Supporting Gaza

The protest that began Thursday morning and as part of the demands have said they will not move

Students from the University of Melbourne, Australia, continue this Friday’s sit-in at the Gaza solidarity camp in the garden of the school’s main campus.

The organizers of the sit-in encouraged protesters to bring tents, sleeping bags and blankets to the south lawn of the main campus for the protest that began Thursday morning and as part of the demands have said they will not move "until the university ceases to be complicit in the devastation of Gaza".

They also request that the institution cut ties with arms manufacturers with ties to Israel and demand an end to the Israeli aggression underway against the Gaza Strip.

The Green MP for Brunswick, Tim Read, said that"any of the companies may have something to do with the bombing, the massacre and the genocide that is taking place in Gaza right now is indescribable, it is unacceptable and the university has a responsibility to sever all ties with the arms manufacturers.

▶️ Students at the University of Melbourne have begun setting up tents on the university's campuses in a show of solidarity with Gaza and in protest against the ongoing Israeli genocide.#Austrlia @PressTV pic.twitter.com/Vg0Td2AGyx — Faramak Zahraie (@FaramakZahraie) April 26, 2024

For its part, the University of Melbourne previously issued a statement stating that the university has no ties to the Israel Defense Forces, and that "a small group of students is exercising their right to protest on our Parkville campus this Anzac Day".

There are also reports that the movement of student protests and sit-ins at prestigious universities in the United States continues, including the University of Texas, where clashes with police forces were recorded and about 34 students were deprived of their liberty.

As well as at the University of California, he reported the closure of the campus after clashes between police forces and the student demonstrators of 93 of them were arrested and told they could be suspended or expelled.