Kiev Uses Any Situation To Accuse Moscow -Russian Foreign Min

The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized Ukraine and NATO countries' "outrageous public reaction" to the missile incident in Poland.

On Tuesday, Polish authorities reported the downing of two suspected Russian missiles near the town of Przewodów, a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border, resulting in two deaths. Later, they spoke of a single rocket.

In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, "It is surprising how quickly the representatives of the Kiev regime began to make accusations against Russia. It seems the Kiev authorities are using all possibilities to accuse Moscow and try to consolidate Western support."

"We recorded a truly outrageous public reaction to the incident by several North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries," the ministry added about the unison media response repeating "absolutely false and unfounded claims that Russia could be to blame."

Following statements by Polish media and officials about alleged Russian missiles hitting near Przewodów on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry denied carrying out such strikes and said it was a "deliberate provocation aimed at increasing tension."

⚡️ Russian Foreign Ministry Statement



We see this mayhem as a deliberate effort made as part of a systematic anti-Russia campaign conducted by the West around Ukraine.



⚠️ The preliminary data about this incident point to Ukraine.



�� https://t.co/ygCsWSADCe pic.twitter.com/FC19VVsZQT — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) November 16, 2022

Today, Polish President Andrzej Duda ruled out that the missile was launched from Russia and said, "it is most likely an anti-ballistic missile used by the Ukrainian defense forces."

For his part, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the missile attack in Poland was probably caused by Ukrainian air defense, and ruled out a Russian attack on the military alliance.