Kiev Uses Any Situation To Accuse Moscow -Russian Foreign Min

On Tuesday, Polish authorities reported the downing of two suspected Russian missiles near the town of Przewodów, a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border, resulting in two deaths. Later, they spoke of a single rocket.
In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, "It is surprising how quickly the representatives of the Kiev regime began to make accusations against Russia. It seems the Kiev authorities are using all possibilities to accuse Moscow and try to consolidate Western support."
"We recorded a truly outrageous public reaction to the incident by several North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries," the ministry added about the unison media response repeating "absolutely false and unfounded claims that Russia could be to blame."
Following statements by Polish media and officials about alleged Russian missiles hitting near Przewodów on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry denied carrying out such strikes and said it was a "deliberate provocation aimed at increasing tension."
Today, Polish President Andrzej Duda ruled out that the missile was launched from Russia and said, "it is most likely an anti-ballistic missile used by the Ukrainian defense forces."
For his part, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg said Wednesday that the missile attack in Poland was probably caused by Ukrainian air defense, and ruled out a Russian attack on the military alliance.