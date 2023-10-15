Petro Says Colombian Gov’t Does Not Support Israeli Genocide

Someday the Israeli army and government "will ask us for forgiveness for what their men did in our land, unleashing a genocide," Petro said.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Sunday that his government does not support genocides and will suspend foreign relations with Israel if necessary.

"If Colombia needs to suspend its foreign relations with Israel, it will do so, because the South American country does not support genocides, Petro said in response to accusations from the Hebrew country over his recent comments on the conflict with the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said Petro's comments "reflect support for the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists, fuel anti-Semitism, affect representatives of the State of Israel and threaten the peace of the Jewish community in Colombia."

In this regard, the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Lior Haiat, who announced that his country decided to stop exports of security equipment to Colombia.

In response, the Colombian president brought up Israeli mercenary Yair Klein and the late General Raifal Eithan, former commander-in-chief of the Israel Defense Forces, recalling that they "unleashed the massacre and genocide" in the South American nation.

Petro said that the only thing the South American country is interested in from the Israeli state is "help in the peace of Colombia and help in the peace of Palestine and the world." "Colombia, as Bolivar and Nariño taught us, is an independent, sovereign and just people," he added.

Someday the Israeli army and government "will ask us for forgiveness for what their men did in our land, unleashing a genocide," the Colombian president noted.

Petro has condemned the Israeli aggression and the siege of the occupation forces against Gaza since last October 7, when the recent escalation between Israel and Hamas broke out.

Through his account in the social network X, the president compared what happened in Gaza with the crimes committed by the Nazis in the Auschwitz concentration camp. He also described the Israelis as "neo-Nazis" who "want the destruction of the Palestinian people, freedom and culture".

Hamas is an invention of Israeli intelligence, whose purpose is to "divide the Palestinian people" in order to have the excuse to punish them, Petro said.