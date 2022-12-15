Peru Summons Ambassadors for Interference in Internal Affairs

Peru took the action alleging "interference in the internal affairs" of the country by the highest authorities of Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Mexico.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, Ana Cecilia Gervasi, said the decision was taken with President Dina Boluarte, since the presidents of these Latin American countries expressed their support and recognition to Pedro Castillo.

"With the President of the Republic we have arranged the call in consultation of our ambassadors in Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Mexico in reaction to the interference in Peru's internal affairs by the highest authorities of those countries," Gervasi said.

The Foreign Minister said that Boluarte assumed the presidency "in strict adherence to the Peruvian Constitution." Gervasi said the position of the aforementioned governments differs "with the traditional ties of friendship, cooperation and mutual respect."

Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Mexico made public last Monday a joint text expressing their concern over the current crisis in Peru that led to the dismissal and detention of Pedro Castillo.

The four countries called on the Peruvian institutions to respect "the will of the people expressed through free suffrage." The document also denounced the "anti-democratic harassment" against Castillo and demanded that the authorities respect human rights and judicial protection.

Peru is currently the scene of protests demanding general elections, the resignation of the president appointed by Congress, Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress and the release of Castillo. According to the Peruvian radio network RPP, the death toll caused by the protests, nationwide, amounts to 13.