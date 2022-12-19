25 Peruvians Murdered in a Week of Intense Repression

The departments where these deaths occurred were Ayacucho (9), Apurimac (6), Cusco (3), Junin (3), La Libertad (3), and Arequipa (1).

On Sunday, Peru's Health Ministry acknowledged that 25 people have died during the protests against President Dina Boluarte and in favor of an immediate call for general elections.

According to official data, the departments where these deaths occurred were Ayacucho (9), Apurimac (6), Cusco (3), Junin (3), La Libertad (3), and Arequipa (1).

The Health ministry also reported 287 injured people who have already been discharged. They are distributed as follows: Apurimac (56), Ayacucho (45), Lima (37), La Libertad (36), Arequipa (35) , Junin (35), Cusco (16), Puno (15), and Huancavelica (12).

Nevertheless, 69 people remain hospitalized in Ayacucho (20), Junin (17), La Libertad (12), Ucayali (6), Apurimac (5), Lima (4), Arequipa (4), and Huancavelica (1).

¿Dónde están esos artistas internacionales que criticaron la "represión" del gobierno de Cuba en 2021 haciendo lo mismo hoy contra la represión en Perú? La diferencia es que en Cuba no hubo 24 muertos por militares y policías como ya van en Perú. Cultura a la orden del imperio pic.twitter.com/DQyLdlusLi — Aníbal Garzón (@AnibalGarzon) December 18, 2022

The tweet reads, "Are those international artists who criticized the Cuban government's 'repression' in 2021 doing the same today against the repression in Peru? Where are they? The difference is that the military and police did not leave 24 dead in Cuba as they are already in Peru. Culture at the order of the Empire."

Boluarte announced that the Public Ministry and the Military Justice would investigate the death of civilians during the social protests.

On Tuesday, she will appoint new officials to replace the president of the Council of Ministers and the ministers of education and culture, who resigned on Dec. 16 after stating their disagreement with the violent repression of the population.

Peruvians have been staging huge protests since Dec. 7, when Congress appointed Dina Boluarte as president after removing Pedro Castillo, who is currently sentenced to 18 months in preventive prison for rebellion. Mexico will grant political asylum to his family.