Peruvian People Celebrate President Manuel Merino's Resignation

Peru's national police repressed the protests and caused the death of the two young men on Saturday night. The violent incidents encouraged Merino to resign.

The Peruvian people Sunday celebrated the resignation of interim President Manuel Merino, who was removed by the resistance of citizens in the streets despite police brutality.

The young people took to the streets and marched to the Congress of the Republic's headquarters with the slogans "Long live Peru," "Let's go Peru," and "Yes we can."

Outside the Plaza Bolívar lie two funeral arrangements in honor of the youth killed by police repression while protesting.

"Inti Sotelo Camargo, 24, and Jack Pintado, 22, were the heroes who lost their lives in defense of their country's democracy," National Human Rights Coordinator (CNDDHH) Secretary Jorge Bracamonte explained.

#15Nov | Perú celebra renuncia "irrevocable" de Manuel Merino este domingo.



�� @JaimeHerreraCaj pic.twitter.com/8fguLnMfCd — La Prensa del Táchira (@LaPrensaTachira) November 15, 2020

In a televised message, the interim president quit as he pointed out that the Council of Ministers continues in its functions so there will not be a power vacuum.

The people who met in front of the Congress of the Republic were attentive to Manuel Merino's message. Upon hearing his resignation, the crowd exploded with emotion.

A few hours after Merino's resignation, the Congress prolonged the political crisis by rejecting a new proposal of candidates for the Parliament's Board of Directors. The proposal was led by the Frente Amplio (FA) lawmaker Rocio Silva.