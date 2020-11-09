Peru: Congress Votes on President Vizcarra's Removal

At 9h00 local time, the Congress will begin the plenary session in the Legislative Palace, in Lima.

Peru's Congress Monday will debate and vote on the second request to remove President Martin Vizcarra from office due to a new corruption scandal.

It is not known whether the head of state will attend to exercise his defense or appoint a lawyer, as happened last September.

For the vacancy motion promoted by Union for Peru (UPP) to prosper, the support of at least 87 congressmen is required. So far, most lawmakers do not have a position regarding their votes.

The UPP motion against the president is based on alleged bribes that Vizcarra received when he was a regional governor.

New witnesses accused President Martin Vizcarra of receiving about US$370,000 in bribes while he was the governor of Moquegua between 2011 and 2014 in exchange for him offering privileged information. "On Monday I will go to the Congress to refute the arguments with which it intends to vacate me as president. We will show why this alleged vacancy has no basis in either form or substance," Vizcarra said. Alliance for Progress (APP) spokeswoman Carmen Omonte said that this party is against the president's dismissal and that it will give priority to the stability of the country. However, Omonte rejected "Vizcarra's victimization and attack against Congress, which does not help to lower the level of confrontation," alluding to the president's reaction to the new motion.