Peru's People Call for National March Against President Merino

Peru's social and political organizations called for a national march against the removal of former president Martin Vizcarra and the assumption of Manuel Merino as president of the Republic.
The national march that will take place this Thursday at 17h00 local time was called through social networks with the hashtags #MerinoOut and #NationalMarch. The main gathering will take place in the Plaza San Martin, Lima.
Peru's National Coordinator of Human Rights (CNDDHH), Manuela Ramos feminist organization, collective No a Keiko, and Purple Party (PM) led by Julio Guzman were the main actors that called for the march.
The protests have been shaking the country since Congress dismissed former president Martin Vizcarra amid a financial scandal, which is still under investigation. The people have been in the streets for three days in a row.
The slogans "Merino is not my president" or "this Congress does not represent me" have guided the protests. The demonstrators also expressed their rejection towards President Manuel Merino with banners and dolls alluding to him.
The government has responded to the protests with repression. Videos posted on social networks show security forces throwing tear gas, pellets, and water under pressure at protesters.
Demonstrations were recorded in Tacna, Chiclayo, Piura, Huanuco, Trujillo, Iquitos, Arequipa, and Cusco, which are the main cities of the country.