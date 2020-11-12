Peru's People Call for National March Against President Merino

The strike that will take place this Thursday at 17h00 local time was called through social networks with the hashtags #MerinoOut and #NationalMarch.

Peru's social and political organizations called for a national march against the removal of former president Martin Vizcarra and the assumption of Manuel Merino as president of the Republic.

The national march that will take place this Thursday at 17h00 local time was called through social networks with the hashtags #MerinoOut and #NationalMarch. The main gathering will take place in the Plaza San Martin, Lima.

Peru's National Coordinator of Human Rights (CNDDHH), Manuela Ramos feminist organization, collective No a Keiko, and Purple Party (PM) led by Julio Guzman were the main actors that called for the march.

The protests have been shaking the country since Congress dismissed former president Martin Vizcarra amid a financial scandal, which is still under investigation. The people have been in the streets for three days in a row.

Massive protests happening across all of #Perú right now!



THE PEOPLE UNITED WILL NEVER BE DEFEATED ✊��������#MerinoNoEresMiPresidente



The struggle in Peru ���� is getting very little media attention right now so please amplify their voices! United We Are Strong! pic.twitter.com/2jgIY1ibxN — Terrence Daniels (Captain �� Planet) (@Terrence_STR) November 12, 2020

The slogans "Merino is not my president" or "this Congress does not represent me" have guided the protests. The demonstrators also expressed their rejection towards President Manuel Merino with banners and dolls alluding to him.

The government has responded to the protests with repression. Videos posted on social networks show security forces throwing tear gas, pellets, and water under pressure at protesters.

Demonstrations were recorded in Tacna, Chiclayo, Piura, Huanuco, Trujillo, Iquitos, Arequipa, and Cusco, which are the main cities of the country.