Peru's Ministers Assess Decree To Strengthen Labor Safety

On Wednesday, the Peruvian President held a session with the Council of Ministers.

Pedro Castillo, Peru's President, held a meeting Wednesday with the Council of Ministers intended to evaluate a supreme decree to strengthen the organization and functions of the National Superintendence of Labor Inspection (Sunafil).

This entity is attached to the Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion. Sunfil promotes, supervises, and watches for compliance with the social and labor law and occupational health and safety. The entity is in charge of providing technical advice, conducting investigations, and proposing the issuance of labor regulations.

During the summit, the participants addressed the extension of the state of emergency regarding the damages resulting from the rains in some districts of Amazonas, Ayacucho, and Piura.

Some officials suggested extending the state of emergency for the Amazonas, Cajamarca, and San Martin regions, given the seismic movement that occurred in Amazonia and the devastation caused by it.

Ahora | En una nueva sesión del Consejo de Ministros, el presidente Pedro Castillo y los titulares de los sectores del Ejecutivo evalúan medidas para fortalecer la fiscalización laboral de @SunafilPeru, así como prorrogar el Estado de Emergencia en algunos distritos y regiones. pic.twitter.com/FtuLDti6Vv — Presidencia del Perú ���� (@presidenciaperu) May 25, 2022

In a new session of the Council of Ministers, President Pedro Castillo and the heads of the Executive sectors evaluate measures to strengthen the labor inspection of Sunafil Peru, as well as extend the State of Emergency in some districts and regions.

The Ministry of Defense provided some information regarding the actions for the Multi-danger National Drill exercise to take place on May 31. The National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) was also on the table, as its situational status was presented.

The Government Palace of Lima held the meeting, where the vaccination process was also reviewed within the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic.