Peru Holds First Town Meeting to Discuss New Constitution

The first Constituent Assembly meeting was held in Peru with the participation of various labor unions, as well as representatives of the working class.

Several labor force unions and representatives of labor groups met this weekend for the first time, with the aim of insisting on the creation of a Constituent Assembly to write a new constitution and replace the 1993 Political Constitution, established during the dictatorship of Alberto Fujimori.

In view of the Congress' rejection of the constitutional reform bill, the union leaders decided to organize themselves and continue to carry out activities to encourage a new Constituent Assembly.

The first Constituent Assembly was organized by the leftist parliamentarian and former public cleaning worker, Isabel Cortez. She has been actively supporting the constitutional reform since the beginning of Pedro Castillo's government, along with other union representatives, who exposed how Peru suffers from labor precariousness due to the current constitution.

The working class representatives also recalled that the Constitution was promulgated by Alberto Fujimori during his dictatorship in Peru in 1993.

The union leaders ratified that the current Constitution does not protect their labor rights and only benefits big companies.

In spite of the fact that a sector of the opposition in Congress did not allow the constitutional reform bill to progress, the first Constituent Assembly demonstrated that the Peruvian population will continue to organize so that a new constitution is written.