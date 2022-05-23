Peruvian President: More Changes in Cabinet in the Coming Days

On Monday, the Peruvian President announced more changes for the coming days regarding the Ministerial Cabinet.

Pedro Castillo, Peruvian President announced on Monday more modifications within the Ministerial Cabinet, is expected in the coming days.

Last Sunday, Mr. Castillo led the oath ceremony of four new State Ministers to the office on Sunday evening. "Last night, we decided to make some ministerial changes, and we will continue to do so in the coming days because our ministers are constantly assessed; State ministers owe it to the people," said the head of state.

The Government Palace in Lima hosted a meeting where the comments were made with the discharged members of the Armed Forces. During the session, the Peruvian President requested to be briefed if any of the government officials or directors at government ministries take profit from their posts in the Government.

The head of state said that some people have used photos taken during work visits to claim that they are government spokespersons. "The only government spokesperson is the Prime Minister," Castillo added.

El presidente de la República, Pedro Castillo, tomó juramento a cuatro nuevos ministros de Estado en los sectores de @MinemPeru, @midagriperu, @MininterPeru y @MTC_GobPeru. La ceremonia se realizó esta noche en el Salón Dorado de Palacio de Gobierno.#GabineteTorres pic.twitter.com/PgQdW03i6U — Presidencia del Perú ���� (@presidenciaperu) May 23, 2022

The President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, swore in four new Ministers of State in the MinemPeru, midagriperu, MininterPeru and MTC_GobPeru sectors. The ceremony was held tonight in the Golden Hall of the Government Palace.

The President exposed his commitment to the regulations to benefit discharged members of the Armed Forces, recognizing the work they made during their term. "I have given instructions to the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers to address the regulation of said law during the Council's next session," he highlighted.