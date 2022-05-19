Peru To Declare Epidemiological Alert Due to Monkeypox Cases

Peruvian Health Minister announced that the country would be under epidemiological alert by May 20.

In the current scenario of the increase in cases of monkeypox registered in Peru, Health Minister Jorge Lopez announced that the epidemiological alert would be emitted across the country by May 20.

According to the Minister, the action will be intended to create and establish measures for preventing and monitoring the population regarding the arrival of such disease to the South American country.

"We are declaring the alert; we must generate it starting tomorrow. We still have not registered any cases (of monkeypox in Peru); however, the alert is already being declared to prevent any eventuality," said Lopez.

The National Center for Epidemiology, Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) and the National Health Institute (INS) of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) will be involved in the continuous monitoring of the population regarding the new disease.

Perú declara alerta sanitaria ante incremento de casos de viruela del mono en el mundo. Ministro de Salud (@Minsa_Peru) informó que aún no se han registrado casos en el país, pero es necesario estar prevenidos. �� https://t.co/aAITpmDfni pic.twitter.com/85aqbAwVe3 — Diario El Peruano (@DiarioElPeruano) May 19, 2022

The Peruvian Minister said that the Ministry of Health has been considering the possibility of acquiring vaccines to immunize the population against monkeypox.

During the morning, Lopez took part in the delivery of equipment to support telehealth services at the primary care level.