Peru's Council Of Ministers Suspends State of Emergency In Lima

“The conditions that led us to declare this measure in this zone have passed," the President of the Council of Ministers Otarola stated.

On Thursday, Peru’s President of the Council of Ministers, Alberto Otarola, announced the suspension of the state of emergency in Lima city.

“The conditions that led us to declare a state of emergency in this area have passed. The suspension of this measure is important for the full exercise of fundamental rights of citizens,” he stated.

Otarola yet confirmed the extension of the state of emergency in Ica province, one of the areas where more clashes with the Police have occurred during the demonstrations against President Dina Boluarte.

"We believe we still have additional security and development work to implement in this and other regions," he stressed.

On Feb. 14, the Council of Ministers decided to extend the emergency state for 30 days in Callao province and the Pan-American highway, which some demonstrators have blocked to demand the resignation of Boluarte and the call for new elections.

���� Peru: Police invade San Marcos University with armored vehicles and are making a large number of arbitrarily arrests of indigenous campesinos and students who've been participating in mobilizations against the Dina Boluarte regime. pic.twitter.com/zxZ2rKi4PR — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 21, 2023

In Arequipa city, the Council of Ministers also recently declared a state of emergency to counter the effects of the heavy rains, which have already caused the death of four citizens.

“In Piura city, this phenomenon created a 'blind basin,' which is an impoundment of water that we can only remove with heavy machinery. In Tumbes city, meanwhile, a mass of water is expected to arrive in the next few hours,” Otarola lamented.

"Defense Minister Jorge Chavez will travel to the most affected areas to attend to this emergency personally," he stressed, recalling that excessive water heating is causing the heavy rains.