Peru: Govt. Seeks to Declare Gustavo Petro ‘Persona Non Grata'

The motion, approved by a Commission of the Congress with 13 votes in favor, three abstentions and no votes against, will be submitted to the Plenary for its vote and eventual approval.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Peruvian Congress approved a motion seeking to declare Colombian President Gustavo Petro 'persona non grata' for statements he made regarding the Peruvian National Police (PNP).

"The Foreign Affairs Committee approved the motion of the agenda that expresses its rejection of the statements made by the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, against the National Police of Peru and, in addition, declares him persona non grata," the Peruvian Congress said via Twitter.

The document requests the Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Affairs to "guarantee that Gustavo Petro Urrego, President of the Republic of Colombia, does not enter the national territory."

The motion was approved with 13 votes in favor and three abstentions by the parliamentary working group chaired by María del Carmen Alva of the Acción Popular party. It will be submitted to the plenary for its vote and eventual approval.

This measure is due to statements made by the Colombian President on February 11 regarding the Peruvian National Police's (PNP) repression of anti-government protests throughout the country, which has claimed the lives of at least 60 people and injured thousands.

"In Peru [the police] march like Nazis against their own people, breaking the American Convention on Human Rights," Petro said during a meeting with ambassadors.

The American Convention on Human Rights "applies to all governments, not only to leftist governments," said the Colombian president, alluding to the "double standards" of the current president-designate Dina Boluarte's administration.