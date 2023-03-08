Anti-Government Protests Continue in Peru

The Peruvian Ombudsman's Office recorded mobilizations in provinces such as Metropolitan Lima, Lampa, Puno, San Roman, Carabaya and El Collao.

The Peruvian Ombudsman's Office reported on Tuesday that new mobilizations were registered in several provinces of the country, three months after the protests against the government of President-elect Dina Boluarte.

According to the report, which was updated at 5:30 p.m. local time, mobilizations and concentrations took place in provinces such as Metropolitan Lima, Lampa, Puno, San Roman, Carabaya and El Collao.

There were also 22 blockades of national highways, especially in the provinces of Carabaya, Canchis, Azángaro, Lampa, San Román, Puno, El Collao and Chucuito.

The teleSUR correspondent in Peru, Ramiro Angulo, indicated that in the afternoon in Lima (capital) "a mobilization began led by hundreds of Puno residents who came to protest against the government of Dina Boluarte.

Subsequently, Angulo explained that "the last number of demonstrators who began a mobilization in the Campo de Marte about three hours ago have withdrawn. It was a peaceful march, but tear gas was thrown".

For her part, the sociologist and political activist Lucía Alvites commented that "what we have seen in these three months is a government of a civilian-military-police coalition, a government that has also entered the government palace to accommodate those who lost the elections, in alliance with the ultra-right sectors of Congress and the military high command.

"These political sectors, led today by Mrs. Boluarte and Mr. (Alberto) Otárola, her Prime Minister, are responsible for more than 60 Peruvian men and women murdered in the framework of this social conflict," he stressed.

In turn, teleSUR's collaborator in Peru, Jaime Herrera, said that in the early hours of the morning "the repression in Desaguadero (border with Bolivia) left a woman wounded, apparently by a firearm bullet.

Protests have been going on in Peru since last December, when Congress removed then-President Pedro Castillo from office and installed Boluarte.

Protesters have demanded Boluarte's resignation, the closure of Congress, the advancement of general elections, a constituent assembly, and justice for victims of police and military repression.

The day before, a group of seven special rapporteurs and two working groups of the United Nations (UN) on human rights indicated that they had "allegations of repression, killings, arrests and forced disappearances of demonstrators," according to a note from the entity.

"The serious allegations of excessive use of force by the security forces and the government's inability to create an environment conducive to dialogue are of great concern," said the experts, who sent a communication to the Peruvian government.