Castillo Asks the IACHR to Be Reinstated as President of Peru

This petition came about because the Judiciary has unjustifiably delayed a decision on a remedy for the protection of his constitutional rights.

Former President Pedro Castillo asked the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to order the State his immediate release and his reinstatement as president of Peru.

This petition came about because the Judiciary has unjustifiably delayed a decision on a remedy for the protection of his constitutional rights, said Walter Ayala, his former Defense Minister, who is currently acting as defense attorney for the leftist leader.

Since Dec. 7, 2022, Castillo has been detained serving an 18-month preventive detention order, while the Public Ministry investigates him for the alleged commission of the crime of rebellion.

On that day, Castillo announced the closure of Congress, the establishment of an emergency government, and the reorganization of the justice system.

Subsequently, he was arrested by his own escort as he went to the Mexican Embassy in Lima to request asylum, while Congress approved his removal by a large majority.

Peru: The People defend themselves against police brutality. Why scores have been murdered by the authorities why isn't Big Media talking about it? https://t.co/VY9NJbpSwa — Carlos F (@ElMolinoOnline) February 12, 2023

The tweet reads, "They gas us on Arequipa Ave. Bombs and bullets are never there for the criminals. They are ready for the peaceful people who fight for their rights."

At the end of January, Ayala filed an "a remedy for the protection of constitutional rights" (accion de amparo) with the judiciary alleging that Castillo was removed from the presidency without respecting due process.

Since Congress named Dina Boluarte as president of Peru, this Andean country has been going through a serious political crisis due to massive protests that have not stopped. Citizens demand the release of Castillo, the resignation of Boluarte, the closure of Congress, the holding of general elections in 2023, and the calling of a constituent assembly.

So far, police brutality has left 70 people dead and thousands injured. The Boluarte regime's terrorism has been felt throughout the Peruvian territory but especially in the south of the country, where the Indigenous communities have strongly protested.