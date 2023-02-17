Peru: Relatives of Victims of State Terrorism Demand Justice

"Who gave the order to repress and kill so many people who participated in a peaceful march?,” asked the widow of a farmer.

On Thursday, Dany Quispe and Ruth Barcena demanded justice for their loved ones, who died as a result of police brutality unleashed under the orders of Peru's President Dina Boluarte.

"These crimes cannot go unpunished," Barcena said, explaining that security forces killed her husband, a 32-year-old beloved farmer, and other nine people who protested in Ayacucho city on Dec.15.

"All of them were shot to death," she pointed out, lamenting that the Police and Army injured other 68 citizens in her town. Among the deceased are several minors.

"Who gave the order to kill and repress so many people who participated in a peaceful march?” Barcena questioned, stressing that protesters were farmers, not terrorists.

TODAY in D.C. we stood in solidarity with indigenous and campesino protestors facing brutal violence from Dina Boluarte’s security forces in #Peru.They demand her resignation, the release of President Castillo and the creation of a new constitution written by the people #SOSPeru pic.twitter.com/fQmsM4qEOp — CODEPINK latinoamérica (@codepinklatam) February 4, 2023

"The murders, sadness, and pain have come to our people," said Dany Quispe, who is the president of the association of victims from the Andahuaylas and Chincheros cities. His 18-year-old son, Beckhan, was shot to death in the skull on Dec. 11, 2022. The Peruvian Police and Army have killed about 60 protesters since the protests broke out on December 7, when Congress ousted President Pedro Castillo and replaced him with Boluarte. Nevertheless, demonstrations continue. On Thursday, the Ombudsman’s Office registered protests in 16 provinces and in cities such as Lima, Cusco, Puno, and Apurimac. It also noted that 50 national road points were blocked, especially in the Cusco and Puno departments.