Peru’s Congress Approves To Remove Vote of Confidence

The reform will have to be ratified by referendum, as it did not have the required 87 votes.

The plenary of the Peruvian Congress approved on Monday, with 75 votes in favor, 46 against and zero abstentions, the constitutional reform bill to eliminate the vote of confidence to the cabinet of ministers.

The initiative seeks to eliminate the obligation of each ministerial cabinet to request a vote of confidence before the Legislature when it is presented.

Thus modifying Article 130 of the current Constitution, which establishes that within 30 days after taking office, the President of the Council of Ministers must go to Congress together with his cabinet to present and discuss the policies of his administration.

According to the reform, "this presentation does not give rise to any vote of confidence," so the Government will be in charge of appointing the Ministers of State.

La Representación Nacional aprobó, con 75 votos a favor, los proyectos de ley 206, 306 y 612.



��Al no haber superado los dos tercios del número legal de congresistas, debe ser ratificada mediante referéndum, conforme a lo dispuesto en el artículo 206 de la Constitución. pic.twitter.com/DS3IutfImq — Congreso del Perú ���� (@congresoperu) January 16, 2023

Congressman Gudi Bellido proposed to return the opinion to the Constitution Committee before the debate. His proposal was rejected by the Congress.

This opinion was proposed by the Congressional Constitution Committee, chaired by the pro-Fujimori congressman Hernando Guerra, and was approved by the Constitution and Regulations Committee in February 2022.

Previously, in 2021, the initiative had been promoted by the Popular Force party. At that time, it proposed the amendment of Articles 130, 132, 133 and 134 of the Constitution.