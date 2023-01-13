Peru: Over 300 Civilians Imprisoned -Public Prosecutor’s Office

49 people are reported dead and 531 injured in protests violently repressed by the Peruvian government.

The Peruvian Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed Friday that 329 people had been arrested since the beginning of the protests last December against the government of President-designate Dina Boluarte.

Among those arrested is a minor, according to the Public Prosecutor's Office, which added that among the injured there are 351 civilians and 176 police officers.

According to the report, 41 protesters died in direct confrontations with law enforcement and one police officer. Another seven people lost their lives due to accidents related to the protest actions.

In this regard, it added that eight investigations had been opened to determine those responsible for the deaths in the protests unleashed on December 7, after the Congress dismissed former president Pedro Castillo.

El Ministerio Público detalló, en un comunicado, que entre los fallecidos hay 41 manifestantes y un policía, mientras que otros 355 civiles y 176 agentes fueron heridos, entre los 329 detenidos hay un menor de edad — Enfoque (@Enfoque_ve) January 13, 2023

"There are 17 files for injured or wounded citizens," and another 80 files to investigate civilians detained for "alleged crimes against public administration, riots, violence, resistance to authority and hindering the functioning of public services."

Three other files are aimed at investigating the attacks on the offices of the Public Prosecutor's Office in cities in the south of the country.

"In total, eleven preliminary investigations were initiated against those responsible for the acts of violence that occurred in the regions of Puno, Cusco, Arequipa, Apurimac, Ucayali and Lima."