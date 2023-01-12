Repression Leaves One Dead and Over 20 Injured in Peru

Over 40 citizens have died as a result of the repression unleashed by the Army and the Police since Dina Boluarte assumed the presidency in December 2022

On Wednesday, the Peruvian Ombudsman confirmed the death of an Indigenous leader as a result of the police repression unleashed against the people protesting in Cusco city.

Remo Candia Guevara, who died at the Antonio Lorena Hospital in Cuzco, was a leader of the Urinsaya Ccollana peasant community, in the province of Anta.

"We demand an immediate investigation to find those responsible for the death and proceed to the respective sanction," the Ombudsman said.

¡¡Ahora Perú... Dina Boluarte "llevando la democracia" a Cusco, se reportan varios heridos ...el pueblo resiste en pie de lucha!! pic.twitter.com/dftvtQIhXc — DΛViD.cu (@Dvd_qva) January 11, 2023

The tweet reads, "Peru now: Dina Boluarte 'bringing democracy' to Cusco. Several people injured... The people resist fighting!!"

Jennie Dador, the secretary of the National Human Rights Coordinator (CNDH), denounced that human rights activists have reported on extrajudicial executions perpetrated by security forces under the command of President Boluarte.

According to international standards for the protection of human rights, an extrajudicial execution occurs when the death of a person is the consequence of acts outside the law, which deprive the victim of any possibility of legitimate defense.

The murder of 10 people in Ayacucho and 17 citizens in Puno fall within the concept of "extrajudicial execution", human rights defenders said, warning that this will be reported to the delegation of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) visiting Peru.