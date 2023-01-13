Peru: Police Brutality Leaves a Minor Dead in Cusco

Peruvians once again took to the streets in Lima and in various departments to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte.

On Thursday, the Peruvian police used tear gas and firearms to harshly repress the population, leaving a minor dead and more than 50 people injured in the city of Cusco.

Peruvians once again took to the streets in Lima and in various departments to demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the holding of early general elections this year, and the release of former President Pedro Castillo.

The National Human Rights Coordinator (CNDDHH) of Peru demanded the immediate release of the social leaders detained in Ayacucho during the protests against Boluarte.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Ayacucho police station to demand the release of the detained citizens, including the president of the Ayacucho People's Defense Front (FDPA).

Lima joins the nationwide protests against Peru's coup regime.

The human rights defenders denounced that three FDPA leaders were detained after a cultural act in the House of the Teacher (La Casa del Maestro). The CNDDH warned that repressive actions like this would only worsen the polarization in the country.

Police brutality was also present in Lima, where social and union organizations called for mobilizations demanding justice for over 48 people murdered since Dec. 7, 2022.

On that date, Congress removed Castillo and appointed Boluarte as President. Immediately protests broke out across the country. As of January 4, the citizens are carrying out an indefinite strike.