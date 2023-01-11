Peru: Hundreds Pay Tribute to Juliaca Massacre Victims

Hundreds of people accompanied the coffins of the victims through the streets of Juliaca.

The tribute to the dead victims of the clashes between the population and the security forces during the protests of January 9 and 10 took place this Wednesday in the main square of Juliaca.

The coffins were carried through the streets of Juliaca today in the company of hundreds of people from the southern Peruvian city and other provinces. They arrived in the city's main square and paid homage to the victims.

In tears, the victims' relatives demanded justice for their loved ones. From the main square, they also demanded the resignation of Dina Boluarte and the closure of the Congress.

Finally, they continued their march to the Juliaca airport. Outside the landing strip of the Inca Manco Capac International Airport, in the province of San Roman, Puno Region, the 17 victims were taken out last Tuesday night.

#Juliaca || ⚫️ Dolor y llanto en Juliaca. Pasean por las calles a las personas fallecidas producto de los enfrentamientos. Llegan a la Plaza de Armas. Piden justicia y la renuncia de Dina Bolaurte.



Fotos: Frase Corta / Jasson Ticona pic.twitter.com/qYjTvL0L8C — Frase Corta (@Frasecorta) January 11, 2023

Pain and tears in Juliaca. They walk through the streets to the people who died in the clashes. They arrive at the Plaza de Armas. They ask for justice and the resignation of Dina Bolaurte.

Seventeen people died in the protests of the last two days in the city of Juliaca within the framework of the national strike against the government of Dina Boluarte.

Among the victims are two teenagers hit by a stray bullet, a doctor helping the wounded in the clash, and poor parents leaving their children fatherless and their wives in mourning.

Amid the current social and political crisis in Peru, the death toll since the beginning of the protests last December has risen to 46.